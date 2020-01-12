Stroke Alliance fundraiser

PEORIA — United Stroke Alliance and Peoria Notre Dame High School are joining together to host the inaugural "Knockout Stroke" night to educate the community on stroke awareness at the girls basketball game at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Peoria Notre Dame High School. The evening will include special activities and performances, a silent auction and raffles. Event t-shirts will also be sold. Admission to the game is $5. All proceeds benefit United Stroke Alliance.

Family bingo night

PEORIA HEIGHTS — A family-friendly Bingo event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Peoria Heights Congregational Church, 4906 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. One lucky player will win a surprise giveaway. For more information, call 685-7649.

Boy Scout Troop 178 spaghetti dinner

MORTON — Boy Scout Troop 178 will host a spaghetti dinner and silent auction fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Morton United Methodist Church, 420 N. Tennessee Ave. Proceeds will benefit the troop's summer camp trip. Advance tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and children, or $25 for families of five or more. Tickets at the door cost $1 more. For tickets or more information, call Jeff Hilyard at 613-2388.

Mail items to Causes for Concern, City Desk, Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643 or email to jadler@pjstar.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Thursday before publication on Monday.