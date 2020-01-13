The Young Women’s Christian Association of Pekin inaugurated Little Free Library No. 94124 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.

According to YWCA Pekin Community Outreach Director Maureen Naughtin, the library is a Feeding through Reading initiative. Feeding through Reading is part of the YWCA’s Coalition for Equality program. Naughtin expects the Little Free Library to be the first of three that the YWCA will open this year. The other two will be placed near the Salvation Army of Pekin on Derby Street and the Pekin Housing Authority on Broadway Street.

“Ideally, we want to make sure we get these libraries in predominantly low-income neighborhoods,” said Naughtin. “This area is (in a low-income neighborhood), and the Salvation Army and the Housing Authority are as well. We want to get books in the hands of low-income families and to educate people through books and literature about diversity and celebrating diversity within Pekin.”

Naughtin added that several local organizations and individuals contributed to the YWCA’s latest Feeding through Reading project. The Pekin Rotary Club supplied the grant that funded the library, Pekinite Roy Johnson designed and built the structure. With the guidance of teacher Amy Psinas, Pekin Community High School art students decorated the library that Naughtin’s husband, Tom, positioned in front of the YWCA building after digging the hole. Donations from the Pekin Kiwanis, the Pekin AMBUCS, the Pekin Altrusa Club, the YWCA auxiliary group Y Reserves and several individual members of the Coalition for Equality helped purchase books for the library as well as books for other Feeding through Reading disbursements.

Little Free Library #94124 currently contains over 70 donated books. The selection appears to be limited to children’s books, but Naughtin hopes that the library, along with the two future facilities, will eventually contain material for all age groups.

Following the ribbon-cutting, YWCA staff invited visitors inside for refreshments and social networking opportunities.

“Congratulations and thank you for this wonderful addition to the neighborhood, and the wonderful (future) additions to the other two neighborhoods,” said Dan Pfeifer, president of the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

YWCA Pekin is located at 315 Buena Vista Ave., Pekin. For more information on its programs, visit www.ywcapekin.org. For more information on Little Free Libraries, visit littlefreelibrary.org.