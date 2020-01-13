Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Jan. 13.

Weather forecasts for last weekend suggested moderate snowfall in the immediate Peoria area. But the totals seem to suggest rainfall was just as big a nuisance.

Put them together and it spells potential trouble, albeit minor, along the Illinois River.

Officially, Peoria recorded 1.29 inches of rain Friday and .45 inches Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The Friday total came close to setting a record for Jan. 10. On that date in 1901, 1.47 inches of rain were measured in the city.

No snow was recorded Friday at the Peoria international airport. On Saturday, the airport received 1.9 inches.

That just misses the lower end of the 2 to 4 inches that were forecast late last week.

Over the area, rain totals appeared to be more consequential than snow.

The clubhouse leader in rainfall appears to be a location north of Bradford in Stark County, where 1.61 inches were measured. That edged an area southwest of El Paso that received 1.6 inches.

Secor, in eastern Woodford County, received about 1.5 inches of rain. Macomb received 1.55 inches. Canton, 1.37 inches.

The snowfall leader in the Tri-County area appears to be Minonk, where 2.1 inches were measured.

Snow totals southwest of Peoria were heavier. The Mason County communities of Bath and Havana each received 4 inches. Lewistown received 2.5 inches.

Totals to the north and northeast were lesser — eight-tenths of an inch in Lacon, 1.4 inches in Henry and 1.5 inches in Tiskilwa.

All this precipitation prompted the Weather Service to issue a flood warning for areas along the Illinois River between Henry and Beardstown.

The river stage at 7 a.m. Monday at Peoria was 14.57 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet.

Projections have the river topping at 20.5 feet sometime Friday. Minor-to-moderate flooding is forecast.

Moderate flooding or more is expected at Henry, where the river is to crest Thursday at 24.4 feet. Same at Havana, where this weekend a crest of about 20 feet is expected.

As for today, there is a chance of rain for Peoria and areas north, but it doesn't appear to be more than sprinkles. All in all, this winter has been relatively mild so far.

Here's hoping Nick in the Morning didn't just jinx it.

We would be remiss if we didn't make mournful note of the passing last week of Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for the Canadian power trio Rush. Peart, who died at 67 from brain cancer, was considered arguably the best drummer in rock-music history.

Nick in the Morning isn't a music sophisticate. But we did see Rush in concert eight times, including in 1994 at the Peoria Civic Center, and concur with the best-ever consensus.

One of the satellite-radio stations is playing non-stop Rush music as a tribute to Peart. We heard plenty on the way into work, but we'll feature this one, because it's less esoteric than the others and is the song that helped spark our fandom 40-some years ago.