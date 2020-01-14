The Pekin City Council approved $7,500 in sponsorship funds to the American Junior Golf Association for the 2020 D.A. Points Junior Golf Championship Pekin Tournament during Monday’s meeting.



The American Junior Golf Association, along with Pekin native D.A. Points, have proposed to host a 54-hole stroke play tournament featuring junior golfers, ages 12-19, from around the world. The tournament is scheduled for July 6-9 and will be hosted at Pekin Country Club, with qualifying rounds to be played at Pekin’s Lick Creek Golf Course.



“(The sponsorship) is a way the city can get involved with the tournament, along with the other sponsors, Pekin Insurance and UnityPoint Health,” said American Junior Golf Association representative Scott Phegley, who gave a brief presentation before the resolution came to a vote.



The proposal for funds coming from the city's Tourism Fund passed by a 6-1 margin. Pekin City Council member Rick Hilst cast the lone dissenting vote.



“I like golf and I think it’s great for kids to be involved with,” said Hilst. “However … I have to look at the whole picture. We’ve got a lot of taxpayers out there we’re supposed to be representing. There are a lot of them who are still complaining about the condition of our streets. We can use that $7,500 toward our streets. We have an opportunity to do that.”



Pekin Municipal Airport Manager Todd Dugan gave a brief presentation on planned expansions to the facility.



“It has been my mission to improve the airport, increase operations and bring the airport to revenue neutral,” said Dugan. “Since I was hired (in March 2017), the airport has seen over $4 million in infrastructure improvements, of which the city has only had to pay 5%. These improvements include new taxiway and runway lights, a new electrical bulb for the airfield and a new runway which just won the Illinois Aviation Construction Project of the Year.”



With the infrastructure improvements completed, Dugan added, the airport is in a prime position to use its annual entitlement funds for a revenue-generating project. He proposed adding new storage hangars and an addition onto the airport’s maintenance shop.



Council members also unanimously approved a resolution authorizing demolition of an abandoned home at 1201 Coolidge Ave. and a resolution to direct the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission to hold a special meeting to consider an amendment to the Zoning Code that would allow cannabis business establishments to operate in Pekin’s Planned Unit Development zoning districts. An agreement for the city to purchase property at 228 Margaret St., Pekin, passed by a 6-1 margin, with Hilst casting the dissenting vote. An authorization for Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert to purchase and report to the City Council on the acquisition of two new Ford Transit Connect vans from the Illinois Government Bid through Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., was tabled for further discussion.



Before the meeting began, Pekin Mayor Mark Luft publicly recognized the community service efforts of Marigold Hero Emma Michael, 14. Her projects have included work with the Girl Scouts, the Tazewell County Children’s Advocacy Center, Schramm Education Center in Pekin, and Aerial Athletics.



“During a short few years, she has managed to volunteer for almost 300 hours total,” said Luft. “Not a week goes by that she isn’t giving back to her community in some way or another.”