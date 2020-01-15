A shortage of product halted sales at cannabis dispensaries in the state last week, including in East Peoria.

It seems those shortages have been resolved.

A notice on the website of NuMed, a group of dispensaries with East Peoria, Urbana and Chicago locations, citing that sales had been paused has been removed.

The shortage affected sales across the state, as numbers slumped as compared to the first week.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, sales were down 40 percent compared to the week of Jan. 1. In total, the state has totalled $19.7 million in sales from Jan. 1 to Jan. 12.

Bethany Gomez of the Brightfield Group told Crain’s that the shortages have made it hard to project what consistent marijuana sales may look like.

“It’s going to be a while before we know what a normal sales level looks like,” Gomez told Crain’s. “There were pretty severe supply shortages. It’s going to be messy for several months. A lot of dispensaries are selling rec for only a few hours a day. (The sales total) is artificially small. I think the shortages are going to get worse before they get better.”

What does this mean for cultivation businesses in the state? Busy schedules.

In a statement from Revolution Global CEO Mark de Souza, he explains that despite the shortages, the company sees brighter days ahead.

“While there have been some shortages in the weeks since January 1, we expect further growth and success in the Illinois market,” said de Souza. “Revolution will continue working to serve our medical patients, who have been the backbone of Illinois’s framework, as well as the adult-use consumers who have recently joined the market.”