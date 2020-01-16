BARTONVILLE — Second verse, same as the first.

The Pekin girls basketball team has beaten Limestone both times the Dragons and Rockets have met this season.

There's a common thread to the two wins. Pekin used a second-half comeback in each game to defeat Limestone.

Down 28-18 at halftime Tuesday night, the Dragons rallied for a 43-36 win in a Mid-Illini Conference game at Vern Woolsey Gym.

Back on Nov. 27, Pekin overcame a 33-28 deficit after three quarters and beat Limestone 51-43 in the third-place game of the Limestone Thanksgiving Tournament game.

"If we weren't in the right place mentally (Tuesday night), we wouldn't have won," said Pekin coach Brett McGinnis. "Limestone went on a 21-3 run to get their 10-point lead. at halftime."

McGinnis said execution on offense and tight defense did the job for the Dragons (9-8, 3-4) in the second half of the conference game.

Pekin trailed just 35-31 after three quarters and outscored Limestone 12-1 in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Goss scored 15 points for Pekin. Gracie Kizer and Natalie Righi each contributed 10 points to the win. It was a career-best scoring output for Righi, a junior.

"Right place, right time, right plays, " McGinnis said about Righi's night offensively.

Teammates found Righi alone for layups for four times, McGinnis said.

Righi didn't play in the first Pekin-Limestone game after being accidentally hit in the mouth during the Dragons' previous tournament game against Peoria High.

Elly Bentley led Limestone (3-16, 1-6) on Tuesday with 15 points, but she had just three points in the second half and she was shut out in the fourth quarter.

Pekin's Leah McClanahan guarded Bentley all night. McGinnis said McClanahan's defense on Bentley in the second half was a major reason for the Dragons' successful comeback.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.