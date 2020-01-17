PEORIA — A 90-year-old Peoria man was arrested late Thursday amid his family's complaints regarding battery, threats and firearms.

Earlier Thursday, the Central Peoria man and his wife had been at a local dialysis center, according to a Peoria police report. Staff there called one of the couple's sons to pick up his mother, who is 91, after she complained about mistreatment by her husband.

"Staff did not feel comfortable sending (her) home with her husband," the report stated.

The son brought his mother to his Far North Peoria home, then summoned police. An officer arrived and talked to the woman, who said her husband had been "yelling and cussing at her" before going to the dialysis center, the report stated. He also allegedly had grabbed her by the arm and spun her around. Though the officer noticed no wounds on her arm, she said it felt "very sore," the report stated.

Further, she told police that after she had made the same complaints to the dialysis staff, her husband threatened to shoot her, the report stated. He warned her that if she were to come back home, "she would have holes in her," the report stated.

The son said his father is "very argumentative and possibly is starting to get dementia," the report stated.

When the officer interviewed the husband alone later at the couple's home, he said he did not remember "anything that happened" with his wife, the report stated. However, the husband — whom the officer adjudged to be of "sound mind" — later said his wife is "crazy," the report stated. He said he accidentally had hurt her arm while trying to help her adjust her shirt, the report stated. He denied abusing her or threatening to shoot anyone.

However, another son told police that he had witnessed his father push his mother. Further, the son said his father "is always talking about shooting people — no names specifically, just shooting in general," the report stated.

The husband, despite no Firearm Owner's Identification Card, admitted to having firearms in the home. He handed over the weapons — one shotgun, one handgun — to police.

He "knew what was going on and was physically fit enough to walk," so the officer decided to take him to the Peoria County Jail for processing, the report stated. At 11:05 p.m., he was booked on two counts: domestic battery and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card. If pursued as formal charges, both counts likely would be misdemeanors.

The 90-year-old apparently has no Peoria County criminal record, aside from traffic counts, the last in 2009. Late Friday morning, he was released from the jail after posting $100 cash bail.