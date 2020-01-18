PEORIA — A fire early Saturday morning caused $50,000 in damage to the building commonly known as the River Station.

A person who was at a business on the East Peoria side of the Illinois River noticed flames coming from the building, located at 212 SW Water St., and called firefighters at about 4:20 a.m. When members of the Peoria Fire Department arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire originating from outside of the building. Flames were protruding up the sides of the building and onto the roof.

One group used hand lines to douse the outside of the building to prevent further spreading of the blaze. Another group got onto the roof, cut a hole in it and put out the fire, which was inside an attic space. No fire made it inside the structure, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the building.

No one was found inside the building, and the railroad had to be notified to shut down equipment due to the hoses lying across the tracks.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.