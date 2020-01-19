Birds of Prey

A Birds of Prey program will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wildlife Prairie Park. The day includes demonstrations with live birds, hands-on activities, talks with the Keepers, crafts and more.

I Have a Dream

Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech will be presented at 11:15 a.m. at Humana, 2601 W. Lake Ave., Peoria.

Day of service

The 2nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Peoria PlayHouse Children's Museum. The day will feature short and fun volunteer projects for children and their families. Volunteer projects include: working on fleece no-sew lap blankets for seniors in the community, creating collaborative artworks to donate to local senior living facilities and creating “blessing bags” for foster children served by local organization FamilyCore. Activities are free with museum admission or membership.

Fun and games

An afternoon of mahjong and board games will begin at 1 p.m. at Humana, 2601 W. Lake Ave., Peoria.

Compiled by JOSH JENKE of the Journal Star