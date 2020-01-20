PEORIA — More than three dozen people, many children, braved snow flurries and temperatures hovering in the upper teens to honor an icon in American history — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Some, like Saras Guzzardo, a fifth-grader at Peoria Academy, came because it's what they do. It was her third year, and she brought a friend and classmate, Mira Patel. The two decorated signs and then marched the roughly mile or so from the Romeo B. Garrett Cultural Center at Bradley University to Bethel United Methodist Church, where the marchers were greeted and cheered by more than 100 people who came for the annual awards ceremony.

"He brought our community together. We wanted to come here and show our appreciation for what he did," Guzzardo said.

Others, like Alex Sherley, a Bradley student, chose to march because "I think it's really important to just do whatever you can to fight for a really good cause like this, freedom and quality for all people.

"When you think about people back then, they were marching against dogs, hoses, hot weather, you get all type of adversity, and the least that we can do is follow in their footsteps as much as possible," he said.

Led by an escort by the Peoria Police Department, the marchers chanted and cheered. They sang songs and carried colorful signs. Most were adorned with quotes from the late reverend. Other signs were calls for empowerment.

The 36th annual event also honored several people for their leadership and service to the community. The King Holiday Committee of Peoria gave the prestigious Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service Leadership Award to the Rev. James L. De Loatche, a Vietnam veteran and a man who took the loss of his son in a fire to start a free summer basketball program for the city's children.

"Hundreds of young people have learned basketball skills at the six-week camp. But they’ve also learned leadership skills and the importance of teamwork," notes the King Holiday Committee of Peoria.

Rita Ali, a Peoria City councilwoman and a member of the committee, said, "Reverend De Loatche has sacrificed so much of his time and energy investing in young boys and girls to build their character and help them learn team skills and help them to become contributors to their communities and their families. He really has done much to make sure they know the importance of education and to be good kids. Respect is a big thing that they teach."

Winners of the Drum Major award were:

* Evonne Fleming for political action and advocacy.

* Reuben Cummings for STEM excellence and innovation.

* Peoria Minority Breast Health Advisory Group, better known as the Susan G. Komen Peoria Circle of Promise, for community advocacy.

* Donna Crowder for community service.

* Sheriff Brian Asbell for criminal justice.

* Tremayne Branch for exemplary entrepreneurship.

