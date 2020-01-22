An Illinois Supreme Court case could determine whether police in the state may search cars based on the odor of raw marijuana alone.

The case involves a driver who was stopped in 2017, after the state decriminalized possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis, and authorized the use of medical marijuana — but before legalization took effect Jan. 1 of this year.

In deciding the case, justices will consider the laws that existed at the time of the stop, but they could broaden the ruling to have implications for legalization as well, attorneys said. The question is whether the mere odor of raw marijuana justifies probable cause to believe a crime has occurred.

The case stems from a May 2017 incident in which police stopped a car driven by Charles Hill in Decatur, court records show. Officer Robert Baker testified that the passenger looked like a man who was wanted for a previous traffic violation, though he realized later it was not the same man, upon getting a closer look.

The car kept going for several blocks after the officer activated his emergency lights before pulling over, which the officer said suggested that the occupants might be trying to hide or eliminate drug evidence or might have a weapon. Approaching the car, the officer testified, he smelled raw cannabis and saw a “bud” in the back seat.

The officer searched the car and found a small rock of crack cocaine under the driver’s seat. He charged Hill with possession of a controlled substance for the cocaine, but not for marijuana.

The defendant asked the court to suppress the evidence, arguing that the officer did not have probable cause required by law to search the car.

The trial judge suppressed the evidence from the search. But an appellate court overturned that decision, ruling that even under decriminalization, marijuana remained illegal to possess, though amounts under 10 grams were a civil law violation penalized only by fines. The appellate court also ruled that it would be “unworkable” and “absurd” for police to have to somehow determine whether someone had a legal amount of cannabis before searching for it.

The defense appealed to the higher court, arguing the search violated the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits “unreasonable” searches and seizures.

The smell of an illegal drug has long been grounds for a search. But since decriminalization, Assistant Appellate Defender Zachary Rosen argued, it should take other factors, such as police seeing suspicious activity occurring, to justify a search.

The smell of burnt marijuana may indicate a criminal violation, though, because it remains illegal to smoke in public or in a motor vehicle. The state law that legalized possession of up to about an ounce of marijuana also does not allow possessing cannabis in a private vehicle unless the pot is in a “reasonably secured, sealed container and reasonably inaccessible while the vehicle is moving.”

The issue remains a gray area in the law. Courts in several states have upheld searches based on the smell of pot, even after decriminalization or authorization of medical cannabis — though the high court in Massachusetts, where pot is legal, has ruled there must be more than the smell alone to authorize a search.

Similarly, the Supreme Court in Colorado, where weed is legal, ruled that a drug-sniffing dog might give a false positive alert based on smelling cannabis, so a search had to be justified by some particular criminal activity.

Illinois Assistant Attorney General Garson Fischer argued that a search based on odor remains legitimate because it doesn’t require knowledge that a crime has occurred, but only a probability of criminal activity.

In oral arguments last week, justices expressed some skepticism about banning searches based on the smell of marijuana, noting that it remains illegal under certain circumstances.

Chief Justice Anne Burke commented, “So now it would be kind of foolish to … require the police officer to know how much was there before he could show probable cause, isn’t that right?”

Justice Robert Thomas asked, “If the traffic stop occurred after Jan. 1, 2020, we might be having a different argument here, right?”

Rosen argued that car searches based on the smell of pot alone would still be prohibited after legalization, but justices could specify their decision based on the circumstances.

Drivers and police shouldn’t hold their breaths for a decision — the court often takes months before issuing a ruling.