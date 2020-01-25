Snowfall late Friday and early Saturday in Peoria wasn't as much as the maximum forecast, it appears.

Just less than an inch of snow was reported, according to Sie Maroon, a city assistant public works director. He oversees snow removal.

Major thoroughfares were in good condition, mainly just wet, Maroon stated. Residential street plowing was completed by about 10 p.m. Friday, just ahead of the most recent snow front.

The snow created some slushy pavement on residential thoroughfares.

As much as 1.5 inches of snow had been forecast for Friday night.

Additional, light snow was possible before 10 a.m. Saturday in Peoria, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. A rain-snow mix might linger into the afternoon north of Interstate 74.

Precipitation is unlikely most of next week. Conditions are expected to be consistent — mostly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from the high 30s to the mid-20s.