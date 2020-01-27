PEKIN — Viewers of WTVP in the Pekin area won't be able to pick up the station's over-the-air broadcast signal for a few more weeks because of delays in an antenna replacement.

"We cannot apologize enough to our loyal viewers for this unforeseen delay," Lesley Matuszak, the PBS station's president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. "It all comes down to supply and demand. Increased demand for broadcast antennas has caused delays in manufacturing, but the biggest delays are due to the availability of crews that climb the towers and do the work. Originally our antenna was scheduled to be replaced in mid-December, but the crew was delayed due to issues at other job sites and by the weather. Every winter storm that hits the Midwest can cause further delays.”

The signal is expected to be available in mid-February, depending upon weather and work crew availability.

On Jan. 17, WTVP began using a new broadcast transmitter as part of a change to a new location on the broadcast spectrum mandated by the Federal Communications Commission. But without the new antenna atop the tower, WTVP has been broadcasting on a temporary, reduced-power antenna that faces away from Pekin and is lower on the broadcast tower.

That's meant that some TVs are unable to receive the signal. Viewers using cable or satellite dishes aren't affected.

When the new antenna is placed, those who haven't yet been able to get the WTVP signal can rescan their TV or control box to get the signal again. For more instructions on how to do so, go to wtvp.org/rescan or call the WTVP Rescan Hotline 1-800-837-4747.