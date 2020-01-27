EAST PEORIA — Every wrestling team not from Washington has a singular goal each year in the Mid-Illini Conference.

That goal is to finish second in the overall Mid-Illini standings. Washington is consistently too deep and too talented to be knocked off the conference throne.

Pekin achieved the goal this season.

Even though the Dragons had three empty weight classes Saturday at the Mid-Illini tournament in Allison Gym, they finished second in the tournament team standings and grabbed the runner-up spot in the overall Mid-Illini standings.

"When I talked to the guys before the tournament, I emphasized they had to wrestle not only for themselves, but our team, too," said Pekin coach John Jacobs.

"With all the parity among the teams in the middle of the pack in the conference, it was important for everyone on our team pick up as many team points as possible."

Class 2A No. 3-ranked Washington won the tournament — and its 11th consecutive Mid-Illini championship — with 227 points. Pekin (129) edged East Peoria (119.5) for second place in the tournament team standings.

East Peoria was in second place in the tournament team standings ahead of third-place Pekin going into the final round of wrestling, the championship and third-place matches.

The Dragons won three weight-class titles, and two came in head-to-head battles with East Peoria wrestlers.

Ryan Haynes beat Tristen Westbay 6-5 in sudden-death in the 145-pound title match, and Jared Dowell pinned Jonah Ziegler-Harris at 5:23 for the 182-pound championship.

Pekin's Tyler Haynes won the 195-pound title, pinning Metamora's Payton Cardin.

Like Dowell, Tyler Haynes posted a third-period pin, winning at 5:47, just 13 seconds before the end of the match.

It was the first Mid-Illini weight-class title for the Haynes brothers and Dowell.

Pekin's Devin Tovrea (152) also made it to a weight-class championship match and he finished second.

The Dragons' Drake Hawkins (132), Shamon Handegan (160) and Karson Lamb (220) each finished third and DeMarcus Watson (106) and Chase Roepenack (138) each was fourth.

"I moved Ryan (Haynes) up a weight class to 145 and I moved Chase (Roepenack) down a weight class to 138," Jacobs said.

"I figured Chase could finish in the top four (and make it to the podium) in either weight class and I thought Ryan had a good shot at winning at 145. Those moves paid off."

Hawkins was pinned in his first match, but he won his next two matches on pins and placed third in his weight class.

Handegan, a freshman, also lost his first match and rallied to finish third.

Pekin did not have a wrestler in the 120, 126 or 285 weight classes. Michael Wallace, who would have competed at 120 or 126, was sidelined by a skin infection.

Metamora, Morton, Canton and Limestone follow Washington, Pekin and East Peoria in the overall Mid-Illini standings, which include the results of conference dual matches and the conference tournament.

Washington went 6-0 in Mid-Illini duals. Pekin and East Peoria each was 4-2. Metamora (3-3), Morton (2-4), Canton (2-4) and Limestone (0-6) followed the leaders.

Pekin and East Peoria deadlocked 39-39 in their dual. The tie was broken on the 10th tie-breaker, near-fall points.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.