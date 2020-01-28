EAST PEORIA — Devin Tovrea decided to give wrestling a shot when he was a junior at Pekin to stay in shape for football and track.

"I tried wrestling when I was 8 years old, but I only did it for two weeks. I didn't like it," he said. "But I heard (in high school) that it was a hard sport and a good way to stay in shape, so I thought I'd try it again."

Tovrea went 9-23 on the mat for Pekin last year as a junior.

He wasn't happy with all that losing, so he spent many hours during the off-season watching wrestling videos so he could learn everything he could about the sport.

His senior wrestling season has been a different story.

Tovrea is 20-11, and he earned a medal Saturday for a second-place finish in the Mid-Illini Conference tournament.

Washington's Donnie Hidden beat Tovrea 11-2 in the 152-pound championship match.

Hidden (21-6) is an accomplished wrestler.

The sophomore has now won two Mid-Illini weight-class titles. When he was an eighth-grader at Morton Junior High School, Hidden finished second at 126 pounds at the Illinois Elementary School Association state tournament.

"Even though I lost (to Hidden), I think I gave him a good fight," Tovrea said.

Tovrea beat East Peoria's Austin Seaman 6-3 to advance to the championship match against Hidden, avenging a Jan. 9 loss to Seaman when Pekin met East Peoria in a dual match.

Seaman (21-5) pinned Metamora's Garrett High in 4:39 in the third-place match at 152 in the Mid-Illini tournament.

"Am I surprised about my record this season? I'd have to say yes," Tovrea said. "But I've improved my techniques because of all the videos I watched."

Pekin coach John Jacobs calls Tovrea an "internally motivated" athlete.

"That's why he watched all those videos," Jacobs said.

Tovrea was a three-year member of the Pekin football team, playing in the defensive backfield, and at running back and inside receiver.

He'll be on the Pekin track team for the fourth year this spring. He runs the 100, 200, 400 and 4x200 relay.

With all due respect to football, which he has played most of his life, and track, Tovrea said wrestling has risen to the top of the list of his favorite sports.

"I regret not starting wrestling earlier in high school," he said.

