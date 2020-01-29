Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, Jan. 29.

As of this writing, the temperature in Peoria is 26 degrees. It's just cold enough for travel problems, should precipitation fall.

Such problems are taking place this morning, evidently.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln is reporting freezing drizzle has been falling throughout west-central Illinois. It's prompted the Weather Service to issue special caution for areas west and northwest of Peoria, including Kewanee and Macomb.

But the immediate Peoria area isn't immune.

The Weather Service used a photo of Interstate 74 in East Peoria, taken about 4:15 a.m., to illustrate "black ice," the result of freezing drizzle on pavement. Such slickness might not be evident until drivers are on top of it.

Ice appears to be a problem in Chillicothe, too, if this Facebook post is any indication.

About 6:15 a.m., a traffic collision alert was issued for Peoria County.

Bridge decks and overpasses are particularly susceptible to black ice. Allowing extra time to travel to work or school today isn't a bad idea.

Pedestrians also should be mindful when walking on untreated sidewalks.

Freezing drizzle is to remain possible until about 10 a.m., according to the Weather Service. After that, there is a slight chance of snow, to begin in the west and move east.

The high temperature is expected to be about 30.

No precipitation is in the forecast for the rest of the week. By Super Bowl Sunday, high temps are to top out around 50.

Have we broken the back of winter? Not yet, probably. Nick in the Morning just hopes our back won't be broken when we try to walk outdoors today.

This song wasn't heard on the way to work, but it was heard on a 2008 album entitled ... "Black Ice."