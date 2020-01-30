A resolution to formally censure Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds John Ackerman was narrowly defeated during Wednesday’s meeting of the Tazewell County Board.

The measure failed by a margin of eight votes for and nine against, with County Board member Frank Sciortino abstaining. Tazewell County Board Chairman David Zimmerman and Board members Carroll Imig, Greg Longfellow and Tammy Rich-Stimson were absent.

The resolution, as read by County Board member Nick Graff, accused Ackerman of willfully withholding from the board his intention to give “grossly inflated” raises to employees in the County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds Office. The resolution also stated that the raises were unsustainable and that Ackerman had entered into a sidebar agreement with the Teamsters Union for the wage increases without the County Board’s approval.

Ackerman maintained that the pay raises are sustainable and that he has utilized funding provided by the County Board for payment to clerk's office employees, as well as fee-fund revenue available to him through state law. He also said that he had lengthy discussions with several county officials regarding the proposed pay increases, and had invited County Board members to review his accounts and employee pay schedules.

“Throughout this process, I’ve sent you emails and I’ve sent you communications,” Ackerman told the board members. “I’ve seen many of you and told you ‘If you would like to come in and talk with me, my door is open.’ Some of you did, and I appreciate that. (Others) did not.”

County Board member Brandon Hovey ultimately voted against censuring Ackerman, but expressed disappointment in what he believed was a lack of communication.

“To be very blunt … I think this is a very sad situation,” he said. “I don’t think we would have had these problems had we been more open in our communication. We need to talk more.”

Board member Russ Crawford also voted against the resolution. While he disagreed with Ackerman’s actions, he believed that a formal censure of an elected county official could set an unwelcome precedent.

“A censure resolution is going to drive the fish to deep water,” Crawford stated. “Do you think he’s going to want to cooperate with the County Board after you censure him publicly and take votes away for a possible re-election?”

Crawford made an impassioned call for cooperation between the County Board and elected county officials, highlighting the importance of mutual respect between the two parties and alluding to an ongoing dispute between the board and Auditor Shelly Hranka.

“If either (party) loses some of that mutual respect and dignity, neither one wins,” he said, his voice rising. “But, there is a loser. It’s the taxpayers. It’s our citizens. They lose because we end up spending attorney’s fees on both sides to fund a legal case, and the taxpayers pay for two opposing sides.”

The board also heard presentations from Tazewell County Sheriff Jeffrey Lower on updates to the Sheriff’s Office and from 2020 U.S. Census Senior Partnership Specialist Caryl Riley on the upcoming decennial population tally.

“We do this Census every 10 years because it’s constitutionally mandated to count every single person in the country,” said Riley. “We use this data to decide each state’s Congress representation. In every decennial census since 1980, Illinois has lost a representative in Congress. We’re down to 18, and we’re concerned about losing one or two this year if we don’t get a complete and accurate count of our people.”

In other business, the County Board voted to approve:

- A cash farm lease with the Tremont Future Farmers of America and Tremont Future Farmers alumni and supporters.

- A Bellwether proposal for operational review of fees.

- A transfer of funds returned to the state.

- Replacement hires for Community Development, the Sheriff’s Department, the Public Defender’s Office and the Circuit Clerk’s Office

- A Memorandum of Understanding regarding safety boots for Maintenance staff.

- The use of money from the General Funds to close out four active Revolving Loan Fund loans.