The well-documented 2016 infiltration of Illinois’ Voter Registration System by Russian hackers demonstrated that election infrastructure in the United States has become a focal point for foreign cyber attacks.

According to Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman, Illinois election officials have responded to the intrusions by working to upgrade the state’s cyber defenses. The upgrades are designed to protect voters and their ballots leading up to this year’s general election.

“(Election security) isn’t an issue that’s being discussed endlessly with no solution in sight,” said Ackerman. “There is a solution that has been provided and will be implemented throughout the state of Illinois before the 2020 elections. Here in Tazewell County, the solution went online just last week and I believe neighboring counties are similarly online. Other parts of the state still aren’t, but the goal is they will be before the March primary.”

The solution in Illinois is the Cyber Navigator Program (CNP), which was created by the State Board of Elections in 2018 and is designed to help election authorities throughout Illinois improve cyber security posture. Ackerman held a joint news conference Thursday, featuring county clerks from throughout central Illinois and representatives of the Illinois State Board of Elections. State Board of Elections Public Information Officer Matthew Dietrich, Illinois State Cyber Security Information Sharing Program Manager Neil Herron, Knox County Clerk Scott Erickson, Logan County Clerk Theresa Moore, and McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael were on hand to discuss actions taken in response to the 2016 cyber attack, as well as the benefits of the CNP.

“In the immediate aftermath of the data breach, the State Board of Elections changed virtually everything about how the database was handled (regarding) its security,” said Dietrich. “The 2016 general election was not affected at all by the breach. But, it did put us on alert that we were targeted, like every other election authority in the country.”

According to Herron, current concerns regarding foreign cyber attacks are the spread of disinformation.

“The vote itself is very secure,” Herron explained. “The amount of effort it would take to actually change the vote, especially in any meaningful way, is (at the point) that no one would bother. But, it’s a lot easier to change the (voter’s) perception. Get stories out there that might have a kernel of truth, but you expound on them to craft the narrative.”

Michael noted that, since the 2016 cyber intrusions, Illinois has earned a reputation for solving potential problems related to election security, The introduction of the CNP has made her feel confident about the online security of voting equipment in McLean County. However, she concurred with Herron that disinformation campaigns through social media outlets pose a significant threat.

“I’m concerned with hacking and I’m concerned with everything else,” she said. “But social media (sometimes) puts out stories that aren’t true. That spreads like wildfire, as you can imagine.”

Michael related a disinformation incident that touched McLean County in 2016 when a rumor was disseminated that the county’s Elections Division had run out of ballots. In response, McLean County implemented social media monitors in 2018. A Republican and a Democrat election judge now handle media inquiries regarding election-related rumors on social media.

“You can check with us before you run with the story online,” she said. “That’s worked really, really well for the last two years.”

According to Erickson, the ability for election authorities to communicate with information technology experts is a vital weapon in the fight against disinformation from hostile foreign entities. As part of the CNP, the State Board of Elections has hired two Cyber Security Information Program Managers. The managers are tasked with facilitating the sharing of cyber security-related information with election officials, increasing defensive knowledge through training and distribution of resources, and providing election officials with guidance in the event of a cyber attack.

“We are election authorities,” said Erickson. “We are supposed to focus on running elections and making sure the processes run smoothly. We don’t have time to become IT experts. We’re now able to rely on cyber navigators, the Cyber Navigator Program and that network of communication to make sure that if problems happen, in one part of the state, they’re not happening in a separate part of the state. If they are, we can coordinate and make a more rapid response.”

Moore lauded the CNP as something that provides Illinois election authorities with a wealth of easily accessible knowledge.

“We didn’t realize all the knowledge (information technology experts) give us,” Moore added. “It’s almost daily that we’re getting updates. I share that information with other (Logan County officials). So, it heightens awareness for other election officials, too.”

The Illinois Cyber Navigator Program is funded by federal grant money through the Help America Vote Act.