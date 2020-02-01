PEORIA — The former leader of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria has returned to his former home. Under unfortunate circumstances, apparently.

Ill health has prompted John Myers, the archbishop emeritus of Newark, N.J., to remain in the Peoria area after a recent visit.

A recent statement from Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the current Newark archbishop, noted Myers' physical and mental health have suffered serious declines.

Tobin suggested Myers, 78, is receiving specialized care in Peoria, where his family and local clergy can visit him.

"I ask all the faithful in our archdiocese to pray for Archbishop Myers that the mercy of God comfort and strengthen him in this moment of fragility," Tobin stated.

A message was left Saturday with the Peoria Diocese.

Myers is a native of Earlville, in LaSalle County. He was Peoria bishop from 1990 until 2001, when he moved to Newark. In 2016, he retired from that post.

The Newark Archdiocese is preparing to sell Myers' retirement residence, once his family collects his personal effects. The house in Hunterdon County, N.J., has been a focus of criticism.

Myers oversaw construction of a 3,000-square-foot, $500,000 addition to a 4,500-square-foot house he had been using as a retreat.

According to reports, the addition to the five-bedroom, three-bath residence included three fireplaces, an elevator and an indoor pool, among other features.

While in Newark, Myers also was accused of sheltering a priest who admitted to sex offenses.

In 2013, the Peoria Diocese paid $1.35 million to settle a sexual-abuse lawsuit regarding a case alleged to have taken place during Myers' tenure. Myers said he was unaware of the allegations.