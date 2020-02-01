In 1959, the mid-century modern Voyager Inn opened in downtown Peoria with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that infused 1950s cultural values and stereotypes with a mishmash of Peoria history.

TV Westerns like "Gunsmoke," "Wagon Train" and "The Rifleman" were on the top of the ratings charts in 1959, so it is no wonder that the owners of the Voyager Inn chose a “cowboys and Indians” theme for their new motel at 504 Hamilton Blvd. The Voyager name was derived from the French word “Voyageur” and was a nod to Peoria’s French history.

On January 28, 2020, six decades after the Voyager’s launch, the newly renovated Four Points by Sheraton opened at the same location.

This grand opening was a much more subdued ceremony. In fact, no ceremonies took place that could be determined. Today, nothing is left of the Voyager Inn that opened in 1959. That structure was demolished to make room for additions in the 1970s. The original Voyager Inn, with its restaurant and bar, swimming pool with sun deck and motor court, was advertised as “ultra-modern.” “The rooms are air-conditioned and all have TV, some of them color sets,” notes the newspaper.

The Peoria Public Library’s archives are the closest thing to time travel there is. Scan through the pages of the library’s newspaper microfilm and realize how quickly our world (and Peoria) has changed. Stories of the A-bomb and inflation garnered top headlines, while ads for TV Westerns, split level houses and women’s foundation garments are prevalent. It was 60 years ago, but a different world. A world where “cowboys and Indians” along with Peoria’s mayor in a headdress were what passed for entertainment.