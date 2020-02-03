Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Feb. 3.

You might have heard that various groundhogs did or didn't see their shadows Sunday, which was Groundhog Day. That means either six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

Judging from temperatures recorded Sunday, the latter seems possible. Judging from the forecast later this week, perhaps the former is more reasonable.

The high temperature Sunday at the Peoria airport was 61 degrees. That broke a record for Feb. 2 that had stood for 100 years.

On Groundhog Day 1920, the mercury in Peoria reached 54 degrees.

The new all-time high was recorded about 3:30 p.m., not long before Super Bowl LIV began.

Also, some strange, bright orb was seen in the skies over Peoria this weekend. Rumor has it it's called "the Sun."

Sunshine also figures prominently into the forecast for Monday, when the high temps are forecast in the low 50s. Better enjoy it, because the warmth probably won't last.

Rain, freezing rain and snow are possible Tuesday, with a high around 34 degrees. An inch or two of snow is possible Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid-20s.

But remember: Pitchers and catchers report to baseball spring training in just a few weeks.

And also don't forget the song heard on the way to work, popular in an era when bands and their first hit records often shared names. (Talk Talk, Living In A Box, etc.)