20,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in China, with the death toll rising to 400.

Caterpillar, with nine facilities and hundreds of employees in the country, says they will donate $250,000 to the China Women’s Development Foundation (CWDF) for relief efforts.

“Our thoughts are with the people of China and those around the world impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. We are continuing to monitor the ongoing developments closely, as the health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” read a Tuesday, Feb. 4 statement from the company.

The money will “provide healthcare facilities with critical medical protective materials and support to medical staff and patients”. CWDF is working closely with nonprofits in the Hubei Province, the place of the initial outbreak, according to the company, with the intention that supplies are distributed to the areas with the highest need.

11 cases have been confirmed in the United States, including two cases in Illinois.

There have been a variety of steps taken toward curbing the spread of the virus, which experts say may soon qualify as a pandemic, and it has affected international business. Most recently, Hyundai announced it would halt production at its South Korean factories, citing a disruption in its Chinese parts supply.

Cruise lines have been affected by the outbreak at high levels.

Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line have implemented bans on anyone who has recently been to China. Agence France-Presse reported that Japan has quarantined a cruise liner carrying over 3,700 people, testing those onboard for the virus.