I didn't know who might win Iowa's Democratic caucuses, but I sure didn't expect it to be Donald Trump.

How on earth can the Democratic Party screw this up so bad? All it had to do was count people standing in a room. That's fingers-and-toes-stuff.

Sigh.

The party can blame an app gaff. But failing to test technology thoroughly? That's exactly the kind of careless, devil-may-care buffoonery that spooks people about hard-core Dems. Aren't there any adults in charge?

What a remarkable gift for Trump. What's next? Elizabeth Warren wearing a MAGA cap? Joe Biden making stump speeches hand-in-hand with Monica Lewinsky? Bernie Sanders getting chased by Jimmy Carter's killer rabbit?

Maybe they should've checked the weather forecast Monday in Iowa, Apparently, it was: "Quicksand, with a 100 percent chance of falling hopes."

Whatever the results, it's a mess. And though the political and media industries put far too much emphasis on the Iowa caucuses, that's the reality in our want-it-now, image-is-everything America. And no one knows that more than the guy in the Oval Office, who — impeachment? what impeachment? — must be enjoying the Iowa clown show.

You can say it's not over. But it's over. Better luck in 2024.

It's not as if Trump was in danger of losing his base support. Remember his crass crack that he could "stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody" and not lose a voter? Heck, these days he could napalm old-folks homes and puppy kennels, and lemming-like loyalists would blindly justify the carnage with the usual screaming: "GO, DONALD! DRAIN THE SWAMP! MAGA!!"

The Dem's only November hope would be to quickly come together behind an unified, energized message that would drum up the vote, including swing voters and young people. But what swing voters will feel inspired to come out for party that can't even count? And what young people will be drawn to a party that can't even work a phone app?

The only upside to this travesty might be an end to these goofy caucuses. Because of limitations of time and other factors, fewer than 200,000 Iowans typically decide the massively influential Democratic caucus. And really, is there enough homespun charm in the process — people meet, meander and moo like cattle — to justify the continued disavowing of a ballot box? Can anyone politely nudge Iowa to perhaps step forward out of the 18th Century?

But that's of no help now. Hope has been fumbled, and there is no instant replay or do-over.

You can carp all you want about a long election season ahead. But, in the wake of the Super Bowl, I point to Thurman Thomas.

A future Hall of Famer, Thomas was an elite running back for years for the Buffalo Bills. In 1992, he and his teammates steeled their focus on the championship, which had narrowly eluded them a year before. Yet after all their hard work and preparation, and as the world watched, Thomas missed the first two plays because — for real — he couldn't find his helmet. That's a fundamental necessity, but he somehow blew it.

Granted, it was just two plays. But I, along with millions of others, thought, "How can this team win if their marquee player can't even keep track of his helmet?" And in the end, the Bills got steamrolled. Worse, they were never really taken seriously and lost the next two Super Bowls.

So, maybe 2024 is too generous a hope for the Dems' return to respectability. Maybe they can get their head out of their app by 2032.

