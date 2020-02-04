SATURDAY'S RESULT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AT WASHINGTON

Final: Washington 38, Pekin 31 (Mid-Illini Conference game).

What happened: Pekin led 17-8 at halftime after shutting out Washington in the second quarter and 24-19 after three quarters. But the Panthers owned the fourth quarter, outscoring Pekin 19-7.

Stars: Washington's Kayle Baker scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 21 points. The senior guard had only three points in the first half. Taylor Goss led Pekin with 12 points. Jenna Taphorn had eight points and Gracie Kizer had six points for the Dragons.

Did you know: Don't look at the teams' records. Pekin and Washington played two close games this season and split them. The Dragons stunned the Panthers 50-49 on Jan. 3 at Pekin in their first meeting.

Quote: "The game (Saturday) was a tale of two halves. Our zone defense caused problems for Washington in the first half because they couldn't hit shots. Washington scored easily inside on their first few possessions in the second half so we had to pack it in, which led to open shots on the exterior. Still, we had opportunities to win. We missed five free throws in the fourth quarter (3 for 8) and three possessions in a row down the stretch ended in turnovers." -- Pekin coach Brett McGinnis

Records: Washington 19-5, 8-3; Pekin 10-14, 3-8.

