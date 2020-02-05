Grace Presbyterian Church takes this fire-and-brimstone thing seriously. But in a positive, financially liberating way.

The Northwest Peoria church celebrated paying off its decade-old building by burning its mortgage during regular worship services last weekend.

Bryan Chapell, the current Grace Presbyterian pastor, and other church officials led the burn ceremony Sunday.

The release-of-deed document was planed on a silver tray. Cam Parr, the chairman of the Grace 150 fundraising campaign, then used a utility lighter to set aflame the paper as a hymn was performed.

"We have absolutely zero, totally non, 100 percent no debt," Parr said to an ovation. "We are a debt-free church."

A few years ago, Grace Presbyterian had about $2.3 million remaining on the mortgage for the sanctuary that opened in 2010 at 8607 Illinois Route 91.

Church officials said the 30-year mortgage curtailed funding for other things, including technological upgrades and a youth ministry.

"When we surveyed the congregation, getting rid of the debt was one of the top priorities," said Shawn Degenhart, the church's director of communications. "We wanted to get that out of the way so we could focus on the actual ministry of the church."

Fundraising kicked into a higher gear. Late last year, the final mortgage payment was made. The building cost about $20 million.

"We are released from the debt that would constrain us from full exercise of our resources and our mission, ministry and calling," Chapell told the congregation.

Grace Presbyterian has about 1,700 members, according to Degenhart. An average of 1,100 attend weekly services.

It's a long way from how the church began, in 1862 in a railroad car as a Sunday School for children. In 1873, the church established a permanent building at Madison Avenue and Wayne Street.

From there, the church moved in 1957 to Knoxville and Forrest Hill avenues. St. Paul Baptist Church is located there now.

When Grace Presbyterian paid off that building, it also held a mortgage-burning ceremony. One of the participants Sunday performed the same function at the previous ceremony, Degenhart said.

"The goal of past as well as present officers was never simply to have a pretty building," Chapell said. "(It) was to have a foundation, a launching pad for God's ministry and our mission."