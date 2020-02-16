Here is where candidates for offices at stake in the April election are appearing this week:

U.S. SENATE

A U.S. Senate Republican candidate forum will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Candidates attending include Peggy Hubbard, Mark Curran, Dr. Tom Tarter, Casey Chlebek and Dr. Robert Marshall. The forum is co-sponsored by the Morton Tea Party and the Tazewell County, Peoria County and Woodford County Republican Parties.

