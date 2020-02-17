Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Feb. 17.

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger probably had a more romantic Valentine's Day weekend than most of the rest of us. (Well, certainly more than Nick in the Morning, but that's true every weekend.)

Kinzinger no longer is one of the most eligible bachelors on Capitol Hill, if social media is any indication.

The Republican from Channahon, who represents the northern portion of the Journal Star area, wed Sofia Boza-Holman, a press secretary for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Photographs and video of bride and groom were posted Sunday to Kinzinger's Instagram page. He uses Instagram to post personal, non-political information.

It’s official. An amazing day to make an amazing woman the new Mrs Kinzinger! @sofiakinzinger #youmaynowkinzingerthebride

A post shared by Adam Kinzinger (@adam_kinzinger) onFeb 16, 2020 at 1:30pm PST

Kinzinger spokeswoman Maura Gillespie tweeted the news about the couple's nuptials.

It’s officially official. Cheers to the newlyweds: Mr. and Mrs. Kinzinger!pic.twitter.com/frGaM4ujgt

— Maura Gillespie (@Maura_Gillespie)February 16, 2020

The wedding took place Sunday in Guatemala, it appears. It wasn't clear how many Congressional colleagues attended, if any, nor what the honeymoon destination might be.

Kinzinger's 42nd birthday is Feb. 27.

Last summer, Kinzinger and Boza-Holman became engaged. At the time, she was director of strategic media for Vice President Mike Pence.

Kinzinger first was elected to Congress in 2010. He represents the 16th District, which includes all or parts of Bureau, LaSalle, Putnam and Stark counties.

During his years in the House, Kinzinger has become a cable-news talk-show favorite regarding international relations, among other things. He is a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.

Nick in the Morning wishes the best for the apparently happy couple. We guess it's futile to suggest not taking the jobs home with you.

We didn't hear this song on the way to work, but indeed, it appears the wedding was white.