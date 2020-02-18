EAST PEORIA — To be clear:

The nine-hole, par 3 Fon du Lac Golf Course off Springfield Road in East Peoria is not closing.

NOT closing.

As in, staying open.

Now, all summer, and for the foreseeable future.

Thank you.

The 50 people, golfers mostly, who prepared to verbally tee off late Tuesday afternoon on the Fon du Lac Park District board and its employees believed otherwise. They came to the board's regular monthly meeting loaded with cozy stories of fathers playing rounds of golf with sons, of blissful summer evenings and the pleasing backyard sounds of golfers striking golf balls and of the benefit to quality family time of dads executing quick rounds of par 3 golf and scooting back home. All were intended to save the golf course from its feared demise.

It turns out there was nothing to save.

"The whole thing kind of snowballed on us," park director Mike Johnson told the gathering. "It was never our intent to close the (golf course) like this."

The confusion had lasted about a month. Faced with the number-crunching reality of managing a golf course that loses $50,000 to $60,000 every year, the park district issued what turned out to be theoretical ideas about possible changes to save money and benefit a wider range of taxpaying patrons. Those ideas included converting Fon du Lac Golf Course into a multi-use park with soccer fields, a parking lot expansion, an asphalt walking trail with exercise stations, a splash pad, accessible playground equipment, shelters and potentially a swimming pool.

The district also asked residents to complete a survey to give the board guidance on potential park changes. About 600 people responded. Of those, only about 11% said that they or someone in their family participates in a park district golf league; 69% said they would vote in favor of a referendum supporting the construction of a swimming pool.

What is a park district board to do?

"If it's golf, it's golf," Johnson said. "If it's something else, it's something else."

Residents whose property abuts the golf course were united in their opposition to closing the course and constructing a pool.

"That scares me a bit," said Kim Taft, who has lived next to the course for 15 years. "Losing the golf course for a community swimming pool would be bad."

Don Stenstrom read a letter co-signed by representatives of four golf leagues that use the Fon du Lac course.

"Fon du Lac Golf Course has been a community asset for more than a half-century, serving thousands of East Peoria citizens. It is a unique facility, offering an often unexpected challenge to experienced golfers, while remaining an ideal course for junior players, women, families and senior citizens. Thanks to its compact footprint, it is perfect, for example, for the Tuesday evening Men’s League, allowing members to play a competitive match without taking hours away from families," he read. "We are well aware that many park districts nationwide struggle with declining golf revenue. But we’d like to remind you that serving the common good isn’t always about making money. In the strongest possible terms, we urge the park board to consider alternatives and keep our golf course open."

OK, the park board said.

"I think we got what we wanted," said board member Jan Swan, who was more accustomed to a meeting audience of zero than 50. "We got you guys to come in to talk to us."

Johnson said that not only were there no solid plans to make any changes, there is also no timetable to make a decision on any solid plans. The golf course would remain open through the 2020 season.

"I hope we have a great year," he said.

The last speaker of the evening asked for a show of hands of those who did not want the Fon du Lac Golf Course to close.

Everybody raised a hand.

