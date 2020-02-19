PEORIA — A Peoria man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years behind bars for killing his mother last summer by beating her with a hammer

Jeremy M. Simmons, 28, sat quietly and sobbed. He dabbed his eyes with a tissue as the brother and niece of Theresa Simmons recounted how her death last August affected them. The niece cried as she talked about being there when Theresa died. She cried when she talked about how her views of trust and love were forever changed.

Theresa's brother said the family had agreed to the 25-year sentence, only five years above the minimum, but that he wanted Jeremy Simmons to think about his mother every day that he's in prison. Every morning when he woke up and every night when he went to sleep, the brother said.

The younger Simmons, of 814 W. Nowland Ave., was indicted last August on a single count of first-degree murder for the Aug. 17 death of Theresa Simmons. As she was 64, Jeremy Simmons could have faced up to 100 years behind bars due to her age.

No motive was given during the 30-minute hearing in Peoria County Circuit Court. Prosecutor Brian FitzSimons said the attack occurred sometime in the early morning hours of Aug. 12, 2019, at Theresa Simmons' house on Loucks Avenue. Jeremy Simmons' girlfriend told police she awoke at about 6 a.m. after Jeremy Simmons told her his mother was on the ground.

She went out to a main room and found Theresa Simmons on the ground with her face covered by a canvas sheet or tarp. She was bleeding from a serious head injury, and taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment. She died about five days later.

The girlfriend told police she had seen the younger Simmons with a hammer that was later recovered in a trash can behind the house. Crime scene techs found blood splatters on the wall. Official autopsy results said Theresa Simmons suffered four skull fractures.

The brother, in ending his statement to Chief Peoria County Judge Paul Gilfillan, wondered what would have happened if someone had sought care for his sister faster. Instead of packing a getaway bag or trying to make it seem like a robbery had occurred, would faster medical care have helped his sister, he asked.

Under state law, Jeremy Simmons must serve all of his sentence and will receive credit for the 192 days already spent in custody.