There’s a challenge in the Tazewell County GOP for the county auditor position, and it’s safe to say there’s no love lost between the candidates.

Shots were fired in September when incumbent auditor Shelly Hranka, of Groveland, told the Journal Star that her challenger, Brett Grimm, of Morton, was of no concern to her.

“I’m not worried about Brett,” said Hranka.

Grimm’s position on a County Board decision to reduce staff and salary, and modify the auditor’s duties, seems to be the point on contention. Grimm, who was a member of the board when the decision was made, was in favor of the moves.

“He wasn’t in favor of the office. He was in favor of reducing the salary and the reduction of staff,” said Hranka in September 2019.

“I’m kind of surprised he’s wanting to run for the office he wanted to help eliminate.”

Grimm disagrees with that estimation.

For his part, he hopes to return the auditor’s office back to one that successfully meets each of the nine statutes set by the state, he said during a Feb. 6 phone call.

One of the points of dispute between Hranka and members of the board is over two additional duties. According to state law, auditors in counties with fewer than 275,000 people also have these two duties:

(a) Be the general accountant of the county and keep its general accounts, and

(b) Devise and install a system of financial records in the offices and divisions of the county, to be followed in such offices and divisions. Such a system shall be suitable to the needs of the office and in accordance with generally accepted principles of accounting for governmental bodies.

Grimm, in a second phone call on the morning of Feb. 7, said the board believes these duties also apply to the county treasurer, also citing part of that same law, and believes the treasurer is best suited to carry them out.

“In the last 20 years the office had just grown beyond that scope, so when we had the opportunity to bring it back to those nine state statutes I absolutely voted for it, to bring it back down strictly to what it was supposed to do,” said Grimm.

Hranka disagrees with this reading of the statutes, and also argues that the County Board doesn’t have the power to redefine the duties of an elected official, citing yet another section of that same law.

Hranka was elected to the post in 2016 and succeeded retiring Vicki Grasshoff, a Democrat with nearly 20 years of service.

Her tenure has featured a rocky relationship with the board, highlighted by a lawsuit filed against the board, County Board Chairman David Zimmerman and State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz in 2018. A second lawsuit was filed in November of 2019 against Zimmerman, accusing him of filing improper mileage claims.

In a September 2019 interview, Grimm voiced his displeasure with what he sees as a confrontational and inefficient office.

“Right now, you can’t talk to anybody down there because of her lawsuit. She can’t talk to anybody without a couple of people present. There’s no communication. It’s just fight, fight, fight. ... It needs to stop,” he said.

At a late January County Board meeting, member Russ Crawford seemed to allude to the ongoing lawsuits as an example of a harmful disconnect between board members and elected officials during a hearing of an unsuccessful resolution to censure Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman.

“If either (party) loses some of that mutual respect and dignity, neither one wins,” said Crawford. “But there is a loser. It’s the taxpayers. It’s our citizens. They lose because we end up spending attorney’s fees on both sides to fund a legal case, and the taxpayers pay for two opposing sides.”

Hranka pushed back on the idea that blame should fall squarely on her shoulders.

“They will not sit down [with us],” she said in a Feb. 6 phone call. She added that her attorney has reached out on her behalf multiple times, with no progress.

When asked if she has concerns heading into the primary about what the ongoing lawsuits have done to the public perception of her, she said she believes the public knows what she says is the real story.

“I believe that the people of Tazewell County know what’s going on, and those that know me very well ... they know that I wouldn’t do this unless I felt that this is my last resort,” said Hranka.

Hranka and Grimm have competed in a primary before, as both ran against Ackerman in 2018’s GOP primary for county clerk. Ackerman finished with 37% of the vote, followed by Grimm with 35% and Hranka with 28%.

Grimm doesn’t view the prior numbers as any type of advantage, however.

“She’s the incumbent, she’s sitting in the office and she’s done this before,” said Grimm. “I don’t think I have an advantage and I don’t think I have any disadvantage, I just want to run the race.”