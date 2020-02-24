A man from Putnam County was killed early Sunday in a snowmobile accident in far-northern Wisconsin, according to authorities and reports.

Ryan Kramarsic, 40, of Granville was the victim, according to Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle.

The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mercer, Wis., according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office. Emergency personnel received a report about a snowmobile that veered off a trail and struck a tree.

Rescuers attempted to save the victim's life but were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office stated. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A message was left for Iron County Coroner Diane Simonich. Law-enforcement officials were investigating the incident.

The fatality was among at least three that involved Illinoisans and snowmobiles last weekend in northern Wisconsin. On Saturday, men from Belvidere and Maple Park died in separate accidents in Vilas County, which borders Iron County.

Mercer is located near the Michigan border, about 430 miles north of Peoria.