PEORIA — When you walk into the offices of Peoria County's animal shelter, things are a little quieter than they used to be.

Instead of a cacophony of noises, helped along by more open ceilings and echoing ventilation, instead there's the occasional phone ringing or a little chatter over a police scanner.

"Now it's a quiet, a sense of calm in the lobby," says Becky Spencer, the director of Peoria County Animal Protection Services.

That means less of a jarring entrance for an animal being brought in to be left for adoption.

The latest renovations to the facility were helped along by some unexpected gifts. PCAPS received several large bequests from people in their wills. Two, in particular, were large, combining for more than $100,000 in added funds "to help us complete these projects to their entirety," Spencer says.

They accelerated work that otherwise would've taken longer to complete. Less money was originally planned to be spent last year on the work, but county officials added the funds from the bequests into the PCAPS budget late last year.

The shelter also did work last year repaving the parking lot, fixing a leaky roof and improving gutters. And the extra money helped make it all possible.

"You never know when these things are going to happen," Spencer says. "Every once in a while someone will walk through and say, 'Oh my gosh, you do great work and I'm going to put you in my will someday.'"

But, she says, that's not something the agency can predict.

The recent work is part of a series of gradual improvements to the space that started a few years ago.

First came the free-roaming room for adult cats up for adoption, which replaced the small, stainless-steel cages that confined the animals.

Then came a convertible space used for puppies or kittens, depending upon need. And retrofitted dog kennels that provide some canine privacy and reduce growling and barking since they're no longer staring across the hall at one another through chain-link fences.

Overall, it's led to a more gentle, lower-stress shelter for animals awaiting new homes.

Next on the agenda? Perhaps some more tweaks to a leaky break room for staff, if the gutter work wasn't sufficient. And a paint job in the dog kennel may also be on the horizon, as well as some more pass-through gates for animals.

While PCAPS always welcomes financial gifts, Spencer says there are also some lesser-known needs that are in regular demand:

"We spend thousands and thousands of dollars a year on cat litter," she says. "It's something you pour in the cat box and you throw away the next day, but it's something that doesn't really walk in the door because it's not warm and fuzzy."