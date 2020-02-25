EAST PEORIA — A woman who was dating the father of 4-year-old Tate Thurman who died under suspicious circumstances has been arrested on a murder charge.

According to East Peoria police, Lesli A. Jett, 33, was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Creve Coeur at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. An official at the Tazewell County Jail said Jett was booked into the facility on one count of first-degree murder. She is being held without bond and will appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.

Thurman was declared brain dead last week after being rushed from his East Peoria home last week by paramedics amid unusual circumstances. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood gave no additional information but did confirm the child's death was last Thursday at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. An obituary, previously posted on a local funeral home's website, said the boy died shortly after 9 p.m. Feb. 20.

Based upon that obituary which has since been removed, it appears Jett was a live-in girlfriend at the Thurman home. One of her children was listed as the boy's stepbrother.

There will be more information provided at the East Peoria Police Department during a news conference Thursday morning. Any questions should be directed to the Tazewell County State’s Attorney’s Office, the department said in its news release.

When reached late Tuesday, Stu Umholtz, the Tazewell County state’s attorney said his office was continuing to investigate this "tragic death."

"The initial investigation by East Peoria Police and (Illinois Department of Children and Family Services) resulted in our office petitioning the court for the safe placement of all other children in the home. We expect to provide an update on the criminal investigation by these agencies as well as the Peoria County Coroner. Further information will be released at such time that it will not hinder the criminal investigation," he said.

The boy, who was in cardiac arrest Feb. 18 when paramedics arrived at a house at 109 Jefferson Court in East Peoria, also suffered unspecified serious injuries.

The East Peoria Police Department has turned over documents and materials to Umholtz's office, according to Sgt. Brian Despines. The sergeant did say last week the boy was on ventilator but would not not say whether his injuries were the result of an accident or an assault.

An ambulance was dispatched to the single-family residence at 9:10 a.m. Feb. 18. Two minutes later, paramedics called for the police to respond “due to the nature of the injuries observed on scene,” he said.

The Thurman family has suffered many tragedies in the past few years, including the death of another child and of Tate's mother.