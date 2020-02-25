The Tazewell County Clerk's Office has received nearly $5,600 in additional grants related to election improvements.

That includes a $4,127.53 Federal CyberNavigator Grant for new computers in the office's election division ahead of the November election, and a further $1,567.09 to reimburse the county's IT staff for time working on the upgrades, according to a news release the clerk's office issued.

The new computers are needed because existing county computers use Microsoft 7 Windows, which is no longer getting security updates. The county already was planning a future upgrade to all workstations for county employees, but this eliminates the need for local taxpayers to purchase some of those computers, the news release stated.

"I want to thank Tazewell County Board Chairman David Zimmerman, the Tazewell County Board, and their Administration Staff for their assistance in making this grant possible" County Clerk John Ackerman said in the release. "While the CyberNavigator Grant will cover the cost of the new computers, it will not cover the additional $1,237.30 needed for the new Microsoft Office software purchases. Tazewell County Administrator Wendy Ferrill and IT Manager Scott Hizey reviewed their budget and found this additional revenue required to make this project work."