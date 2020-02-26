A series of area businesses were recognized earlier this month at the annual Winterfest event put on by the HOI Chef's Association and the Heart of Illinois Hospitality Association.
Awards include:
2019 Best in the Midwest Award Winners
Casual Dining
MD’s Sports Bar & Grill
Upscale Dining
Lariat Steakhouse
Limited Service Hotel
Grandstay Hotel & Suites
Full Service Hotel
Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino
Newcomer of the Year
Tin Lizard Bar & Grill
Educational/Institutional/Business & Industry
Eurest Dining at Caterpillar AB
Heart of Illinois Hospitality Association
Outstanding Purveyor
Ameren Illinois
Hospitality Friend of the Industry
Dan Kouri
HOI Chef’s Association - Student Chef of the Year
Chelsea Poe
HOI Chef’s Association - Chef of the Year
Jeff Duval - Eurest
HOIHA - Employee of the Year
2019 Winner: John Williams - Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center
HOIHA - Manager of the Year
2019 Winner: Cara Blackwell - Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette