Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss!

* Children ages 2-6 can enjoy a unique story time feature guest reader Mayor John Kahl and a Dr. Seuss-themed craft at 10 a.m. at the Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. For more information, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917.

* The Pekin Community High School Student Council will perform a skit based on one of Dr. Seuss' books at 6 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. The program will also include stories and a craft. All ages welcome. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Sign and sing

The Pekin Public Library's "Sign and Sing Storytime" will be at 10:15 a.m. in the library's Youth Services Department, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program, designed for children 5 and younger. It's free. For more information, call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Retired teachers meet

The Peoria Area Retired Teachers' Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Barracks Cater Inn, 1224 W. Pioneer Parkway. Wendy Meridan, a missionary and resident for 25 years in Jordan, will present the program. Social time begins at 11 a.m. All retired people interested in education are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Spanish story time

Children ages 5 and younger can enjoy a bilingual story time at 6:30 p.m. at the Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe. The program will include stories, songs and crafts.

Cookbook Club

All adults are welcome to the next meeting of the Cookbook Club at 7 p.m. at the Alpha Park Public Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville. Bring a copy of your favorite recipe, and a sample if you wish, to share with other members.

Compiled by JOSH JENKE of the Journal Star