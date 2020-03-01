LACON — Marshall County Republicans will settle a relatively rare contested race for state’s attorney in the March 17 primary election that is otherwise devoid of competition for county offices.

They’ll decide whether to return incumbent Paul E. Bauer of Lacon to office for a fifth full term or replace him with Don Knuckey Jr. of Henry, the son of the late predecessor whom Bauer once served as an assistant. With no Democrat on the ballot or on the horizon, the primary will likely determine the winner of the Nov. 3 general election as well.

Both candidates will appear at a meet-and-greet event at 10 a.m. March 7 at the Chestnut Inn on Illinois Route 29 in Henry.

Bauer, 57, has been the county’s top prosecutor since July 2003, and had been Don Knuckey Sr.’s assistant for 2 ½ years before that. He defeated an assistant LaSalle County state’s attorney in 2004 and has gone unchallenged in three later elections.

Bauer and his wife, Heather, have a daughter, 21, and a son, 19. Heather Bauer was a victim advocate in the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office for about 15 years but more recently became a licensed massage therapist.

Knuckey, 38, works full-time at a Walmart distribution center in Spring Valley, practices law out of offices in East Peoria and Henry, and also is associated with the Bloomington-based Johnson Law Group. He served a term on the County Board a few years ago, but this is otherwise his first bid for elective office.

Knuckey and his wife, Lucille, have daughters ages 13 and 11. He and his wife are also part owners of a Henry bakery and catering business.

'I’m a better candidate'

A graduate of Eastern Illinois University and then University of Detroit Mercy Law School in 2008, Knuckey spent about two years with a bankruptcy firm, he said, and then started his own practice with the goal of becoming state’s attorney someday. He is a special public defender in Stark County and has privately handled cases in about 15 counties, he said.

“I practice in a lot of different places. I don’t really have a home county,” he said. “I like getting out to all those different places.”

While practicing, he previously worked for Caterpillar Inc. for a few years and has been at Walmart for about two years, Knuckey said. Working three 11-hour, overnight shifts on weekends allows him to provide steady income and insurance for his family while being “very selective” about taking legal cases that will provide useful experience, he said.

“I’m still building my practice here,” he said.

He has taken only two criminal cases to trial, both in Marshall County, and both defendants were convicted. If he wins the election, Knuckey said he hopes to supplement his experience by working closely with a state’s attorney over the next several months to learn more about prosecutorial duties and processes before taking office Dec. 1.

“I definitely could use more experience,” he said. “When I get the job, I want to be as good as I can be.”

Knuckey’s campaign material emphasizes his involvement with numerous community organizations, and he suggested that should be a key factor in the election.

“I’m basically saying that the Marshall County state’s attorney needs to be more than a state’s attorney — he needs to be a community leader,” Knuckey said. “I’m capable of doing a good job, I’m a better candidate, and I’m going to support the community.”

Knuckey specifically questioned Bauer’s handling of four felony cases about which he said citizens had raised concerns. Three that have been pending since 2018 should have been tried or resolved before now, he maintained, and the fourth involved a man who was charged with attempting to bribe a battery victim not to testify against his son, but then pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and paid a large fine.

“I do not think it is appropriate or the right message to send to the public that you can try to bribe the victim and receive no jail time,” Knuckey said.

'Experience is key'

Bauer declined to discuss the pending cases, but he defended the outcome of the bribery case: That defendant, “a veteran with no criminal record, paid $25,000 in fines and costs. I belief that would discourage someone from committing similar crimes.”

In a broader context, Bauer noted that the processes of criminal investigation, arrest, prosecution and trial are highly complex, and that can be especially true in a small county.

“The victims, though satisfied, are not fully satisfied, (and the defendants) are all going to be back in the community. And they’re all part of the community. So what’s best for everyone?” he said. “There’s a human side to this that makes it very rewarding at times, but also can make it very difficult at times.”

Bauer emphasized the importance of experience in the position. That was something that he himself had not fully realized before becoming an assistant to Knuckey Sr. in highly unusual circumstances rather than running against him in 2000, he added.

Marshall County had not previously had an assistant, but a state law that year provided a year of funding for assistants in all counties to focus on alcohol-related cases and also other misdemeanors in small counties. The state funding then ended, so Bauer received only token pay and health insurance for the next 18 months.

But the experience, which included handling the first appearance in a murder case that arose when the elder Knuckey was out of state, was indeed priceless, he indicated.

“I didn’t know it then, but I wasn’t ready for the job. There’s so many things that you think you’re going to do, but you find out you just can’t.” he said. “Experience is key — and that’s not just a campaign slogan.”

Bauer acknowledged that his community involvement has declined since he took office. While he has regretted that in certain respects, he also has found it beneficial to the performance of his job, he said.

“In all honesty, the fewer deep connections you have (in the community), the easier it is to do your job. It makes it easier to be fair and impartial, and it doesn’t create conflicts for the county,” he observed. “If you go out in the community, someone’s always going to want to know about a case.”

Bauer has been endorsed by both the current and retired county sheriffs and the police chiefs of Henry, Lacon, Toluca and Wenona. Knuckey said he is supported by Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Hatton.

“Mr. Bauer has demonstrated honesty, integrity, sound judgment, and competency during his 17 years of service as Marshall County State’s Attorney,” the chiefs said in a recent ad.

Bauer graduated from John Marshall Law School in 1992 after first attending Eastern Illinois University. He worked briefly for a Peoria personal injury firm before setting up a private practice in Toluca.

Gary L. Smith can be reached at (800) 516-0389 or glsmith@mtco.com. Follow him on Twitter @Glsmithx.