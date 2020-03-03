SPRING BAY — Kim Blickenstaff is expanding his footprint in his hometown of Spring Bay.

The investor and philanthropist announced Tuesday that his KDB Group has purchased Spring Bay Marina and nearby other properties, including the site of the former Village Inn restaurant, which he plans to resurrect.

The marina — purportedly used at least once by Abraham Lincoln — is nearby to the former gravel pit at the southern edge of town that Blickenstaff is planning to turn into a 220-acre recreation area called Sankoty Lakes Resort and Retreat.

It's part of "sort of a master plan" for helping to rebuild and restore Spring Bay, he said in a news release announcing the purchase. It contained a pledge to spend at least $1 million on restoration at the marina, including dredging at the marina that features a riverside artesian well — the spring that gives the community its name.

The purchase also includes lots in an area known as Siesta Channel, near Lake Canada on the northern part of the Sankoty property.

Plans for the lots there include pole cabins, and a restoration of the Village Inn, which was destroyed by a fire in 2014.

The latter would again serve its well-regarded tenderloin as well as locally caught, fresh fish in a replica of the two-story saloon that originally stood on the spot.

"We're trying to get people to come back," he said in a prepared statement which mulls the addition of other attractions and activities, including shops, to encourage people to visit.