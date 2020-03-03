GALESBURG — Knox College’s president will retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year, after 10 years on the job.

Dr. Teresa Amott announced her plans to retire from her position as president of the liberal arts college Monday, first with a message to staff and students and then with a college press release. She previously had announced her plans to retire at the February Board of Trustees meeting.

Amott joined the college as its first female president in July 2011, after serving six years as provost and dean of the faculty at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Smith College and a Ph.D. in economics from Boston College. She began her career in academia at Wellesley College and worked as faculty at institutions including University of Massachusetts before accepting faculty and administrative positions at Bucknell University and Gettysburg College, and later joining Hobart and William Smith.

Along with being president of the college, Amott is also a member of the NCAA Division III Presidents Council and the Board of Directors of Campus Compact.

Knox College trustee Chuck Smith is quoted in the college’s press release calling Amott “a transformational president” for the institution, heralding her administrative role in the reimagining of multiple buildings on campus — the remodeled Allumni Hall and Umbeck Science-Mathematics Center — as well as the construction of the new Whitcomb Art Center. She is also heralded for her cultivation of “an incredibly diverse, inclusive community that allows each of our students to carve an individual path.”

Amott’s departure comes as she and her husband Ray are entering their 70s. While they have come to see Galesburg as their home, they now are prepared “to return east to our home in the Pennsylvania forests and to our family and friends there."

Amott’s letter to friends of the college notes that Knox College’s endowment is now nearly $180 million, the highest it has ever been, and thanks the college’s community for their help in these years.

Announcing her retirement over a year in advance, Amott says she will give the college’s trustees “ample time to conduct a national search for my successor.”

A search committee chaired by 1983 Knox graduate and trustee Tony Etz will begin to work this spring. More details on the plans to find the next president will come from the chair of the Board of Trustees, Chuck Smith.

