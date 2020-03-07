PEORIA — A Peoria firefighter was injured Saturday while battling an arson blaze in South Peoria.

At 8:48 a.m., the Peoria Fire Department was summoned to a house fire at 1001 W. Adrian G. Hinton Jr. Ave. Crews arrived to find "a large amount of fire" inside and outside the 1 1/2-story home, said Battalion Chief Clinton Kuhlman. Crews found no occupants inside the residence.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about seven minutes. However, crews remained on scene for almost two hours extinguishing hot spots.

One firefighter was taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center. Citing privacy concerns, Kuhlman declined to specify the firefighter's injury but said his life was not in danger. The firefighter was expected to be released from the hospital late Saturday afternoon, Kuhlman said.

A Peoria fire investigator determined the cause to be arson. Kuhlman said the furniture in the front room appeared to have been set ablaze.

Damage was estimated at $60,000.