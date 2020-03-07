FARMINGTON — Firefighters from multiple departments were called on Saturday to two structure fires in Farmington.

About 5 p.m., scanner traffic indicated two working structure fires on Fort Street. A call to the Farmington Fire Department confirmed two fires in the city, but no further information was provided.

Fulton County's ESDA page warned that a section of Fort Street had been closed "due to multiple structures on fire." Scanner traffic indicated mutual aid was sought from the Elmwood, Akron-Princeville and Logan-Trivoli fire departments.