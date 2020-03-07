PRINCEVILLE — In tides of maroon and red, a community — Mitchell Janssen's community — came together Saturday to cry and smile and hug and grieve.

As if filling a ballpark for a big game, hundreds and hundreds of people pushed into the gymnasium of Princeville High School for a visitation for Janssen, an accomplished baseball pitcher and airplane pilot. The 22-year-old died along with two passengers Tuesday when the private aircraft he was operating crashed into Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln. His funeral is Sunday, also at the school.

In 2015, Janssen graduated from Princeville High, where he was a three-sport athlete and all-stater in baseball. In 2019, he graduated from Bradley, where he lettered all four years and as a senior earned All-Missouri Valley Conference second-team honors as a starting pitcher.

On Saturday, visitors took seats in folding chairs that filled the gym, waiting their turn to join the long line of people, young and old, waiting for a chance to pay their respects to Janssen's family. Many were clad in maroon T-shirts and jackets touting Princeville Princes athletics, especially baseball. Many others wore Bradley red, with a smattering dressed in jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals, Janssen's favorite professional baseball team.

As the line moved slowly, visitors passed two long rows of tables on both sides of the gym, each featuring photos, flowers and sports memorabilia — one focused on Princeville, the other on Bradley. Meanwhile, high in the center of the gym, a large screen played photos from throughout Janssen's life: One showed him hugging a dog, while another depicted him with a group celebrating "2010 Dodgeball Champs."

A particularly poignant moment occurred with the arrival of a large contingent representing Bradley baseball, including the current squad, former players and multiple supporters — all bedecked in Bradley athletic wear. As the visitation line paused, the group — many choking back tears — somberly strode in, led by players toting a jersey bearing Janssen's name and his No. 21. They presented the jersey to Janssen's parents, Steven and Stephanie Janssen of Princeville. As the couple hugged the players, Stephanie Janssen said, "Thank you. Thank you."

Minutes later, as the group (perhaps 75 strong) moved through the line, Andy Shadid carried a baseball bat. As he reached Janssen's parents, he hugged them and handed over the bat.

Shadid, 23, of Peoria later explained that he had graduated from Bradley at the same time as Janssen but they had been teammates longer than their college years. They had played on the same traveling team as 16-year-olds, and after the season he had all teammates sign a bat as his own souvenir.

Saturday, Shadid gave the bat to the grieving parents.

"I just thought the Janssens should have it," he said quietly.

Finishing his trip through the line, he looked around the gym, where the crowd continued to grow. He allowed a small smile as he reflected on Janssen.

"He didn't care about himself first," Shadid said. "He was about everyone else."

Shadid again glanced at the crowd, smiling a bit wider.

"This shows," he said, "the effect a small-town kid can have on an entire community."

