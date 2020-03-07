With morel hunting, science doesn’t often play a huge role.

Even in this high-tech era, it’s hard (perhaps impossible) to forecast the appearance of the spongy fungus. Dedicated hunters rely on timeworn observations — trees, locations, climate, moisture, temperatures and other factors — regarding how to best find the prized mushrooms. Like mystical wizards, successful seekers often allude to secret methods and knowledge regarding their close-to-the-vest hunting tactics.

But The Great Morel website injects exactitudes into the pastime.

The page, which started two decades ago, claims a million visits a year, plus more than 10,000 followers on Facebook. The site offers photos, recipes and stories of the oft-cagey mushroom.

But the most popular feature is a real-time map that shows morel sightings. Over time, visitors can watch as morels progress from George in February and march north through the Midwest and elsewhere, then eventually into Canada.

“The map is super popular for many to determine about when they should expect them,” says site founder Brad Wildermuth. “… I think people like to follow it to get a feel for when the morels may be arriving in their particular region.”

For example, the 2019 map (for dedicated researchers, historical maps are available) shows just two Illinois morel sightings by the end of March — and only at the end of the month and southern tip of the state. Of course, that’s not to say there weren’t sightings elsewhere that went unreported. But it does confirm what morel hunters know: that morels usually don’t pop up in Greater Peoria until April — when the map becomes blotted with sightings in central Illinois along with the rest of the Midwest.

But what if this year’s map were to show a sudden and early proliferation of morels south of Illinois? Perhaps hunters would be wise to keep an eye out earlier. It never hurts to get a tip if Mother Nature is going to do something funky this season.

However, don’t get the idea that anyone is spilling any precious secrets. Web submissions involve only very basic info — ZIP codes, city, county, state — plus images. You’re not going to find any treasure map to a morel paradise.

“The map is also a way for folks to get on the map and brag or boast of their success,” Wildermuth says. “ … Most morel hunters are very secretive about their spots. We have never had a morel hunter send in actual GPS coordinates.”

As many as 20,000 visitors a day check out the maps during peak morel season. Otherwise on the site, newcomers can find a trove of information about morel basics, while veteran hunters can stoke their enthusiasm and whet their appetite for the hobby.

