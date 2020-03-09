Good morning, troops. It's Monday, March 9.

One of the more prominent food trucks in the Peoria area is leaving the highway.

Nacho Mama's Grilled Cheese is for sale, owner Karen Harris stated over the weekend in a Facebook post.

The food truck is to be open for business from mid-April through mid-May at various locations in Tazewell County, but not after that, at least not under Harris' ownership.

Harris cited her battle with celiac disease as the reason for ending Nacho Mama's, which opened about seven years ago in Bloomington-Normal. The food truck rolled into the Peoria area in 2015.

According to her post, Harris stated she's spent almost a year pondering this decision.

"If you have ever wanted to be your own boss or run a food truck of your own, here is your chance," Harris wrote. "I would love to see Nacho Mama's continue, because there is so much love for us."

Harris was diagnosed in early 2017. Celiac disease is an autoimmune ailment that causes a severe allergy to gluten. The disease causes small-intestine damage.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley. In other words, in just about all the items Harris prepares in her truck — including grilled-cheese sandwiches and quesadillas.

"I'm so allergic and have so much damage that I break out in two different rashes just being in the truck," Harris wrote.

Nacho Mama's has been operating for lunch and supper Mondays through Saturdays. The almost-40-year-old truck has been a frequent visitor to various public and private properties in the area, including Tower Park in Peoria Heights and various night-life-type locations.

Harris had been working in real estate before she established Nacho Mama's. It became the vanguard of a food-truck movement in Peoria that has had plenty of fits and starts.

Now, it looks like this food truck will stop. The outcome isn't what Harris appears to prefer.

"It has been an amazing journey, and there are no words to describe the amount of love, blood, sweat and tears I have put into this," she wrote. "The challenges were huge, and I never once gave up. I kept doing when many would have called it quits.

"This was my everything, and this has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make."

Despite what the guy with the goofy hair sings on the way to work, it's apparent Harris didn't cut and run.