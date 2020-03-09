FARMINGTON — High winds Saturday caused a fire at a Farmington house to spread to another next door, authorities stated.

A residence at 917 E. Fort St. was deemed a total loss because of the blaze, which began about 5 p.m., according to the Farmington Community Fire Protection District.

Police officers who arrived at the scene reported the flames were spreading to a residence at 923 E. Fort St. When fire crews arrived, they found the 917 E. Fort St. residence fully engulfed, with winds whipping the fire to next door.

The 923 E. Fort St. blaze was brought under control quickly, but that residence sustained fire and water damage, according to the Farmington department.

All occupants of both houses had evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

At least seven other fire departments assisted, as did the Fulton County Emergency Medical Association and the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency.

The fire cause had not been determined as of Monday morning.