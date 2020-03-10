People who are hospitalized within 14 days of an election but want to vote can get ballots through a process spelled out in state law.

The Illinois primary is March 17.

Under the law, any qualified voter who has been admitted to a hospital, nursing home or rehabilitation center due to an illness or injury not more than 14 days before an election can have a ballot delivered to them by a relative or a registered voter from their home precinct. In order to get the ballot, they must fill out an application and also have a certificate concerning the reason they can’t vote in person from a physician, advanced practice registered nurse or physician assistant.

The relative or same-precinct registered voter needs to take the paperwork to the election office — which in Peoria County is the Peoria County Election Commission, 4422 N. Brandywine Dr.; is the county clerk's office in Tazewell County, in the McKenzie Building at 11 S. 4th St., Suite 203; and is the county clerk's office in Woodford County, at the courthouse, 115 N. Main St., Suite 202. There, the paperwork is checked and notarized, and the vote-by-mail ballot can then be hand-delivered to the voter. The filled-out ballot must be returned to the election office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Information on the process is provided to managers on each unit at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center so they can make it available to patients, a spokeswoman there said.

Voters may also apply online or over the phone to receive a vote-by-mail ballot through noon on Thursday. It must be postmarked by Election Day to be counted.