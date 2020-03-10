Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, March 10.

It was almost exactly two years ago Nick in the Morning was lamenting the unexpected closing of the Red Ox Steakhouse & Lounge, a venerable fine-dining establishment in Macomb. It was a big loss in an area where such options for victuals aren't necessarily plentiful.

A new restaurant that opened officially in late February, at the site of another former Macomb food institution, might help fill that gap.

The Whytehouse is located at 127 E. Carroll St., just north of the downtown Macomb square. For years, Macomb Dining Company had operated from that location.

It was empty at least five years before restaurant co-owners Mark Whyte and Brooklee Whitford decided to remodel and reopen.

"It's a great building with a lot of potential," Whitford said. "We want to do it right."

Whitford handles the business side of The Whytehouse. Its namesake handles the food side.

Whyte operated a catering business in Macomb for about seven years before he and Whitford, who had been colleagues at a supportive-living facility, decided to become full-time restaurateurs.

The menu is a mix of standard Midwestern fare and dishes rooted in Whyte's Jamaican heritage. Entrees include grilled rib-eye steak, vegetable lasagna and Jamaican jerk chicken.

Jerk chicken also is available at lunch, as are fish tacos and that great central Illinois staple, the pork tenderloin sandwich.

"We're going to try and provide a menu that Macomb doesn't have, but at an affordable price," Whitford said. "We both have younger kids, and there's no place to sit down where everybody can find something to eat. So we're going to try to accommodate that."

The restaurant also has room for catering and special events. Whyte catered events there after Macomb Dining Company went out of business.

Renovations took longer than anticipated. But it appears to be a bit of a labor of love for Whitford, who worked at Macomb Dining Company while she attended college.

"We want the community to be happy, we want the surrounding areas to come in and we want to be a place where people want to come back to," she said.

the Whytehouse bar usually is open until midnight, business permitting.