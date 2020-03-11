PEORIA — Concern about the coronavirus has prompted The Center for Prevention of Abuse to postponing their April conference on human trafficking, according to a press release issued by the group early Wednesday morning.

Light 2020: An educational Conference on Human Trafficking was scheduled for April 1 and 2 at Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino. Experts, service providers, educators and stakeholders in Illinois and surrounding states were invited to attend. The free community night March 31 has also been postponed. New dates have not yet been scheduled.

“The Center for Prevention of Abuse has been paying close attention to COVID-19 and due to travel restrictions around the country affecting many of our participants, including keynote speakers, session leaders, and conference attendees, we are confident in our decision to postpone Light 2020 and the free community we were planning to offer,” said Carol Merna, chief executive officer at the Center for Prevention of Abuse. “We take the health and safety of all of our conference participants very seriously and look forward to hosting this important educational conference on human trafficking in the future.”

CFPA will reimburse all conference attendees for their registration fees. For more information, visit www.light2020conference.com.