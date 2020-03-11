WEST PEORIA — A "screaming" drive-through customer tried to hit a KFC employee before throwing ice at her.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office was summoned to KFC, 603 N. Western Ave. in West Peoria. A 34-year-old employee said she had been working the drive-through window when a car pulled up to the speaker.

A woman inside the car, apparently a passenger, asked for a "three-piece," according to a sheriff's report. However, the passenger sounded "intoxicated" and was hard to understand, the report stated.

The passenger then started "screaming" and demanded a "three-piece chicken meal," the report stated. However, before paying for the food, she wanted the employee to hand it over so the passenger could check the order. The employee refused.

The passenger then got out of the car, approached the drive-through window and threatened to hit the employee. She took a swing at the employee — the report did not explain how that happened through the small window — but did not make contact.

She then went to the car, grabbed a cup containing ice and flung ice at the employee, the report said. The passenger got back into the car, which drove away.