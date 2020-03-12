When I saw the TV-news headline, I did a double-take:

“Great horned owl rescued after being attacked by crows.”

That seemed odd for few of reasons:

* You don’t see many bird reports on TV.

* Is bird-on-bird crime a news thing now?

* What’s up with the nasty crows?

It seemed kind of funny, though not ha-ha funny to the owl, of course. The attack happened in rural East Peoria, along Illinois Route 26. This was the gist about the injured bird, a great horned owl: “It had a broken wing and some wounds after it was attacked by crows.”

There wasn’t much more. A typical crime story would include police input. Then again, a typical crime story would include a human being. From what I gather, police were not called to investigate the owl attack or to round up crow suspects.

Rather, a couple had spotted the owl along the road and called Fractured Feathers Wildlife Rehab, in Hopedale. After treating the owl, the organization made a post on Facebook, which then became Channel 31 news — which the weekend news guy somehow delivered with a straight face.

I marveled at this: one man’s circle of life is another man’s top news story. What’s next, a daily round-up of roadkill fatalities? Or breaking stories about dogs chasing cats and/or mailmen?

Still, I inexplicably could not shake my reporter’s compulsion to dig further. As it turns out, the TV report touched just the tip of the beak regarding vast and historic of crow-vs.-owl craziness — a violent, senseless war that rages around us all the time.

Maybe you knew that. I doubt it. Does it matter? Only if you like intriguing stories, and this one is like an intersection of reality TV shows: part wildlife documentary, part true-crime docudrama.

I hate to take sides here. But I live in a semi-rural area rife with mice and other rodents, and owls eat them. Good job, owls. So, I’m on their side.

But crows? They’re said to be smart, and they eat anything, like goats with wings. So, that’s good and all, but they kind of kooky — like, serial-killer crazy — when it comes to owls.

And owls aren’t much better in the diplomacy departments: they don’t play well with crows. In fact, owls and crows pretty much can’t stand the sight of each other, according to the not-for-profit Adirondack Almanack.

“Several forms of wildlife occasionally display an outward aversion to specific creatures,” the journal states. “ … Perhaps the best example of such an overt repulsion of one animal for another is the crow’s reaction to seeing an owl.”

It's the “best example” of two-way "repulsion"? Even worse that Trump and Pelosi? Woah. That’s some serious animosity.

And the thing is, there’s no logical reason for their hate. Crows are daytime creatures, while owls pull the late shift. They could coexist in blissful, peaceful ignorance of one another, if they wanted to.

But they don’t want to.

Like ‘50s street toughs, they’re always itching to mix it up. But it’s no mere dust-up: the battles get brutal.

If a crow sees an owl in a susceptible spot, a quick “caw” will alert other owls, who relay the “caw” to gather others. Overall, it’s like an avian cry of “Let’s get ready to rumble!” It’s part of what’s known as “mobbing,” where the group of crows will next try to overwhelm an owl. If the owl doesn’t find a way out fast enough, then crows peck away — as in what happened last week along Route 26.

Why do crows lash out like hooligans? Well, owls’ quiet swoop and vicious talons make them efficient birds of prey, and other birds know it. Some observers believe crows make occasional, random attacks to send a message, to keep owls in line if they dare pop up during daytime. It sounds kind of like a crow version of The Syndicate: “Look there, Mr. Owl. See what kind of unfortunate ‘accident’ just happened to your friend? If you don’t watch yourself, maybe you might have some sort of accident as well. Know what I’m sayin’?”

Apparently, there’s a reason a group of the birds is called a “murder of crows.” Meantime, a collection of owls is known as a “parliament,” which sounds regal and sophisticated — but they, too, can get down and dirty.

When cornered, an owl sometimes won't flee but instead strike back fiercely — and, like a winged Chuck Norris, take down an entire mob of crows. A reporter with WCAI-FM, the public-radio station in Cape Cod, Mass. recalled a particular vicious crow-vs.-owl turnaround.

“Lest you think the owl never wins, that is far from the case. … There were nine dead crows on the ground in perfect condition except that the top of their heads were gone and the brains eaten.”

Ye gads, talk about sending a message.

Anyway, the owl found along Route 26 is doing better, says Tammy Hanley, who runs the rehab center out of her home.

"He just had three mice," she said Thursday. "He's eating like a little pig."

The owl could be released soon, which would be great.

Well, except for some certain crows. They might want to watch their backs. Know what I'm sayin'?

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.